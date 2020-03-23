Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

