Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -266,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

