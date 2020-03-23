Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $189,000 Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.57.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

