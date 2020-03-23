Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

