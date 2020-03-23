Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.55.

Shares of CTAS opened at $175.09 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $160.39 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.