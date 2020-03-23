Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $48.24 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

