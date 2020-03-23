Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Xerox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

