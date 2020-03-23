Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

