Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $17,866,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

