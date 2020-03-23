Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

ASB stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

