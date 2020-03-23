Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,503 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $21.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

