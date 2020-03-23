Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3,655.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,326.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,650.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,705.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

