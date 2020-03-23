Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $206.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc This Quarter
$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc This Quarter
$0.43 EPS Expected for KB Home This Quarter
$0.43 EPS Expected for KB Home This Quarter
$0.28 EPS Expected for KEMET Co. This Quarter
$0.28 EPS Expected for KEMET Co. This Quarter
$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Corp This Quarter
$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Corp This Quarter
Nexa Resources Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora
Nexa Resources Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report