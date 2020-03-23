Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $206.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

