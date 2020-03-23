Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 185,645 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,645 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after buying an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,341,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after buying an additional 142,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.