Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $54,000 Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 56,550 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 774,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

