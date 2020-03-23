Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI opened at $155.10 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

