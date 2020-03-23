Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $60,000 Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,617 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $25.68 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

