Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $214,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $84.78 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

