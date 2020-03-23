Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $75.97 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

