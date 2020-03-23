Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 155,444 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of First Bancorp worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $611.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

