Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $351,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHL stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Futu Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

