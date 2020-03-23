Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 40,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 955,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,200,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,564. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

