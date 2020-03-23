Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Integra Lifesciences worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 96.7% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 84,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

IART opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

