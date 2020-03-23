Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,561 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock worth $5,870,332 over the last ninety days.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

