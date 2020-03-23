Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,707,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 284,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $58.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.