Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,017 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $420.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.