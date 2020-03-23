ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,624 shares of company stock worth $1,060,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

