Citigroup Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Andersons by 30.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Andersons by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Andersons by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $561.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.42. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other news, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger purchased 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

