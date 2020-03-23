Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.