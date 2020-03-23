Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,587.50

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,587.50 ($20.88) and last traded at GBX 1,592 ($20.94), with a volume of 63678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,692.50 ($22.26).

CCH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840.56 ($37.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,497.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,547.60.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Insiders have acquired a total of 564 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,820 over the last three months.

About Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

