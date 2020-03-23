Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.04. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

