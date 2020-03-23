Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TGI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

