Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $36.24 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.42) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BLPH stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

