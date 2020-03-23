$1.71 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

BBU opened at $19.93 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $814,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

