Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings. Aphria posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE:APHA opened at $2.51 on Friday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $670.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 319,054 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Aphria by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

