Zacks: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $5.70 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

