Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

