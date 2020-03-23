Credit Suisse AG Has $3.64 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Outfront Media by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OUT opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.02%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.