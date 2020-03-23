9,930 Shares in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CCU opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Compania Cervecerias Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
