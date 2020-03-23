9,930 Shares in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCU opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

