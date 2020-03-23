AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 761,248 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,667,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,732,000 after acquiring an additional 484,761 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da acquired 4,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Also, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $314,248. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

