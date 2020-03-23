Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,218 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.