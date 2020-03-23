Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,500 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

