Stifel Financial Corp Sells 384 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

