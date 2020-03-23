Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $141.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $212.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.