Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

