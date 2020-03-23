DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

