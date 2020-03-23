Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile P&C insurers and has been maintaining a good track record of its combined ratio over the past any quarters, thus leading to underwriting profitability. Maintaining a robust capital and liquidity shields the company from market volatility and enables it to retain financial strength and flexibility needed to pursue new opportunities. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. It deloys capital effectively. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, it is exposed to catastrophe loss, which poses an inherent risk. Also, high costs tend to weigh on margin. Its earnings of 97 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 8 cents per share.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cna Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE CNA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

