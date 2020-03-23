Cfra Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $49.00

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by Cfra from $110.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.43.

PSX stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

