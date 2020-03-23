Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $1.15 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

