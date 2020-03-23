Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Stake Raised by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 190.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,221 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $953.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.